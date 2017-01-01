Alpha Xi Delta House Demolition
The women of Alpha Xi De
BERESFORD, S.D. – Two people died Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 north of Beresford. Comments (0)
CLEVELAND, Ohio—South Dakota senior quarterback Chris Streveler is the FCS Offensive Player of the Year according to Phil Steele Publications which released its 2017 FCS All-America Teams Frid… Comments (0)
SUNDAY, DEC. 10 Comments (0)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
How concerned are you about future economic trends in South Dakota?
Total Votes: 1145
© Copyright 2017, Vermillion Plain Talk, Vermillion, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.